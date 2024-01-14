Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $154,640.04 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 7,818 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $154,640.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,868,220.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,632,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $772,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

