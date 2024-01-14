Desjardins Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.