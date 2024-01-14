Desjardins Weighs in on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

