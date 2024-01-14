Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NAVI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Trading Down 0.5 %

Navient stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.48. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.