Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 787% compared to the average volume of 2,266 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after buying an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $13.09 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

