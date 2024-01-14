Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 787% compared to the average volume of 2,266 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of DB opened at $13.09 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
Further Reading
