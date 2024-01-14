Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DB stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

