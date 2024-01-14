DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 119,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in DexCom by 70.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 276,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 277,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,876 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 848,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.