Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

