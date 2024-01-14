Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.08 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Articles

