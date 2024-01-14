Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $385.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.02. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 40.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 418.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 390.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

