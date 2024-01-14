Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 366,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,016,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $726.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

