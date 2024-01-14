DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) Trading 1% Higher

DMK Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 29,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 101,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DMK Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
DMK Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %
DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
About DMK Pharmaceuticals
DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder.
