Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

