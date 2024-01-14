Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s previous close.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CVE:DV opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.23. Dolly Varden Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.24.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

