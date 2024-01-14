Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

