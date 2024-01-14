Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $14.50. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 2,041,641 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

