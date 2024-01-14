Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $69.38 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after buying an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,795,000 after buying an additional 399,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 219,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

