Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.88 and traded as high as C$11.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 53,321 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.87. The firm has a market cap of C$364.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.