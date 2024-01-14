Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $63.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:DCO opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $733.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after acquiring an additional 352,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 324,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ducommun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

