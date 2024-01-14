Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 187.5% in December

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DXF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

