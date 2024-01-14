Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

