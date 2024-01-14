Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.