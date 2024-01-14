Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Buys $29,999,987.50 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 382,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

