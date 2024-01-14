Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,726 shares of company stock worth $5,314,806. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.