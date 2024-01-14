Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.08. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 234,233 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 218,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $4,045,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,971 shares in the company, valued at $10,827,813.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,806 in the last 90 days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

