Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

