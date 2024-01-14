Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 181.9% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 88.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.



Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

