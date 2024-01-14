eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.05.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

