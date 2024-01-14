EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.66 and traded as high as C$4.15. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 35,200 shares.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$239.39 million, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.66.

Insider Activity at EcoSynthetix

In related news, Senior Officer Ralph Lewis De Jong sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$69,300.00. 16.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

