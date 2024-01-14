Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Edison International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EIX opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

