EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Acquires £30,000 in Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher H. B. Mills acquired 100,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,240.92).

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

EKF stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.04. The firm has a market cap of £142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.20 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.64).

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Stories

