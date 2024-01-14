Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

EKSO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

