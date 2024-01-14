Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
EKSO stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
