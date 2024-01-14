Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.90

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.90 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.88 ($1.23), with a volume of 60988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.20 ($1.23).
Empiric Student Property Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £582.32 million, a PE ratio of 2,412.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.59.
Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.81. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Empiric Student Property
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empiric Student Property
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.