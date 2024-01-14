ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 187.5% in December

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.6 %

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.2714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.