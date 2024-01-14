Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of EXK stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

