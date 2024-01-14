Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENR. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.