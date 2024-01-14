Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.56.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

