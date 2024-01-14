Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

