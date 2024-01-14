EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.35.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in EPR Properties by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

