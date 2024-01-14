Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $815.02 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $796.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $773.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.