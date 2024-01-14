Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $11.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.52. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,756,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

