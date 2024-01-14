Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $12.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average of $214.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.