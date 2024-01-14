Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 478,097 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

