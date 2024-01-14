Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

ESNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.3 %

ESNT opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

