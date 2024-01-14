Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.81.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.