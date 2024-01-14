Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Euroseas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ESEA opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

