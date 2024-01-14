Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Euroseas Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ESEA opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.06. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
