Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 22nd (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 22nd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 6.7 %

EVAX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

