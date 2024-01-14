Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

EB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $774.80 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Eventbrite by 217.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

