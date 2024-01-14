Evercore ISI Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $76.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.54.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $60.63 on Thursday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

