Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

