Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $56.88 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.